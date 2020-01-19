Vancouver police investigating second homicide of the year

Vancouver Police are investigating the death of a man that they say marks the second homicide for the city this year.

Police say the man, who is yet to be identified, was found dead in a vehicle Saturday evening.

They say a passerby found the man in the parking lot of Marine Gateway Complex near southwest Marine Drive and Cambie Street just before 8:30 p.m.

Police say no arrests have been made, but that they do not believe there is a risk to the public.

They're asking anyone with information to contact the Vancouver Police Department's Homicide Unit.