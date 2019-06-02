Vancouver apartment fire contained to 15th floor

The Canadian Press

June 2, 2019 06:30 PM

VANCOUVER — The 15th floor of an apartment building in Vancouver's West End neighbourhood has been gutted by a fire that billowed thick black smoke as residents scrambled to safety.

Several fire crews responded to the three-alarm blaze before it was extinguished.

Fire Chief Darrell Reid took to Twitter to thank fire and rescue crews for their "fast knockdown" of the fire through "strong, tactically sound command."

Reid says the fire was contained to the 15th floor and the cause is under investigation. (NEWS 1130, The Canadian Press)

