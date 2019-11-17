Transit union warns of service slowdowns Monday, Tuesday in SeaBus routes

November 17, 2019 11:05 AM

VANCOUVER — Commuters in Metro Vancouver are being warned about service delays Monday and Tuesday due to an ongoing labour dispute.

Transit operator TransLink says SeaBus service will experience service cancellations and the regular schedule will be reduced as unionized bus drivers implement an overtime ban.

TransLink says SeaBus service will be cut to every 30 minutes on Monday and Tuesday, but morning and afternoon rush hours will see service every 15 minutes.

The agency says commuters travelling between the North Shore and the city's downtown core could be more likely to experience delays.

Talks collapsed last week between Unifor, which represents bus drivers, mechanics and SeaBus operators, and Coast Mountain, which handles Lower Mainland transit on behalf of TransLink.

The union says Coast Mountain remains unwilling to discuss wages, a key issue in the dispute, while Coast Mountain counters its proposal is well above increases offered to other public-sector workers in British Columbia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2019.

