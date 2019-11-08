TMX Group reports record revenue, net earnings of $61.7 million in third quarter

The Canadian Press

November 8, 2019 06:56 AM

TORONTO — TMX Group Ltd. says earnings edged up in the third quarter as it hit record revenue for the period.

The owner of the Toronto Stock Exchange says it earned $61.7 million, or $1.9 per diluted share, for the three months ending Sept. 30, up from $57.5 million, or $1.02 per share, for the same stretch last year.

article continues below

Adjusted earnings were $1.25 per diluted share for the quarter, up from $1.19 per share last year.

Revenue was $196.3 million, up from $192.8 million for the third quarter last year.

Analysts had expected earnings per share of $1.45, and revenue of $208.2 million, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

The company says revenue was boosted by higher derivatives trading and clearing and by Trayport, its energy trading platform.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:X)

Read Related Topics

© Copyright Times Colonist

Most Popular

  • Discover Magazine

    Discover Magazine

    Click here to see the latest Discover Magazine and our other special publications

  • CARRIERS WANTED!

    CARRIERS WANTED!

    The Times Colonist is looking for newspaper carriers to work in the Reader Sales and Service Department.


Find out what's happening in your community.

Cooking with Eric

Cooking with Eric 

Eric Akis

Eric Akis: Mulligatawny soup to spice up a brisk fall day

Eric Akis: Scallops make for luxury mashup

Spiritually Speaking

Spiritually Speaking 

A Clearer View of You

How spiritual identity is related to healing

Stage Left

Stage Left 

Adrian Chamberlain

Stage Left: Belfry's Bang Bang aims high, taps into cultural zeitgeist

Stage Left review: Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre conquers The 39 Steps

Pedro the Car Guy

Pedro the Car Guy 

Pedro Arrais

Pedro Arrais review: RAV4 crossover is in a class of its own

Pedro Arrais review: Mitsubishi RVR an unbeatable off-road value