'The Pharmafist:' Quebec pharmacist wins international award for defending science

The Canadian Press

November 12, 2019 10:59 AM

A Quebec pharmacist and blogger has won a prestigious international prize for standing up for science.

Olivier Bernard, also known as "The Pharmafist," has been awarded the John Maddox Prize in London for his work in debunking myths around the use of vitamin C to treat cancer.

article continues below

In 2018, Bernard became aware of a petition circulating in Quebec that was asking the government to approve large injections of the vitamin on the theory that it helped cancer patients.

Bernard checked into the science behind the claim and found that it was highly dubious.

He says he and his wife suffered strong social media backlash, including threats, when he published his findings on his blog and broadcast them on his TV show.

The petition was rejected after doctors and scientists in Quebec came to his defence.

The government began looking into ways to help scientists who face that kind of backlash.

The award is given by the journal Nature and the group Standing Up for Science.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2019.

Read Related Topics

© Copyright Times Colonist

Most Popular

  • Discover Magazine

    Discover Magazine

    Click here to see the latest Discover Magazine and our other special publications

  • CARRIERS WANTED!

    CARRIERS WANTED!

    The Times Colonist is looking for newspaper carriers to work in the Reader Sales and Service Department.


Find out what's happening in your community.

Cooking with Eric

Cooking with Eric 

Eric Akis

Eric Akis: Mulligatawny soup to spice up a brisk fall day

Eric Akis: Scallops make for luxury mashup

Spiritually Speaking

Spiritually Speaking 

Lest we Forget, and lose spiritual attentiveness

A Clearer View of You

Stage Left

Stage Left 

Adrian Chamberlain

Stage Left: Belfry's Bang Bang aims high, taps into cultural zeitgeist

Stage Left review: Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre conquers The 39 Steps

Pedro the Car Guy

Pedro the Car Guy 

Pedro Arrais

Pedro Arrais review: RAV4 crossover is in a class of its own

Pedro Arrais review: Mitsubishi RVR an unbeatable off-road value