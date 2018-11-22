Thanksgiving parade recognizes music great Aretha Franklin

The Associated Press

November 22, 2018 08:20 AM

DETROIT — Aretha Franklin's family members travelled in Ford Mustangs to honour the late music great and a high school marching band performed her signature tunes Thursday during Detroit's Thanksgiving parade.

Thousands of spectators lined the three-mile (4.8-kilometre) route in sub-freezing temperatures along Woodward Avenue Thursday morning from Midtown to downtown for the parade's 92nd year. The event featured 26 floats.

article continues below

The Cass Tech High School marching band performed Franklin's hits. Franklin's son, Eddie Franklin, and niece, Sabrina Owens, were among the family members travelling in Mustangs.

"We were honoured to be invited to be a part of a Detroit tradition," Owens told The Associated Press. "Aretha loved the holiday season, so it was great for the family to be able to represent her."

Other tributes to the Queen of Soul included a routine by the Mid American Pompon All Star Team.

"We just wanted (to honour Franklin) with a touch of class," Tony Michaels, president and CEO of The Parade Company, told The Detroit News Wednesday.

Franklin, who spent most of her life in and around Detroit, died Aug. 16 at 76.

Sportscaster Jim Nantz served as grand marshal. Other celebrities included baseball Hall of Famer and former Detroit Tiger pitcher Jack Morris, the Disney Channel's Sofia Wylie and Olympic snowboarder Kyle Mack.

Read Related Topics

© Copyright Times Colonist

  • CPT137512552.jpg

    Electoral reform

    Information on B.C.'s referendum on how we vote, including news stories and opinion pieces

Most Popular


Find out what's happening in your community.

Eric Akis

Cooking with Eric 

Eric Akis

Eric Akis: Fine food for football fans

Eric Akis: Slow cooker, plus vegetarian request equals chickpea stew

Guest writer

Spiritually Speaking 

Wisdom is needed today, but what is it?

Exploring the path to wisdom in Hinduism

Adrian Chamberlain mugshot generic

Stage Left 

Adrian Chamberlain

Stage Left: Drowsy Chaperone among Phoenix’s best work

Stage Left: Why it’s hard to relish Mustard

img-0-5842405.jpg

Pedro the Car Guy 

Pedro Arrais

Pedro Arrais review: Honda Insight hybrid gives Prius a run for money

Pedro Arrais review: Jaguar I-Pace sets new EV standard