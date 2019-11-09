String of earthquakes ranging from 4.5 to 4.7 magnitude strike Haida Gwaii

The Canadian Press

November 9, 2019 01:31 PM

QUEEN CHARLOTTE, B.C. — A trio of light earthquakes rattled the west coast of Haida Gwaii in British Columbia on Saturday.

Earthquakes Canada says three quakes, ranging from 4.5 to 4.7 magnitude, struck about 50 kilometres south of the Village of Queen Charlotte.

The national earthquake agency says the tremors occurred only seconds apart just before 11 a.m.

Earthquakes of this magnitude are often felt but typically only cause minor damage, if any.

There were no immediate reports of damage or a tsunami risk.

There have been a number of small earthquakes in Haida Gwaii over the past month but none were higher than 2.8 magnitude.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2019.

