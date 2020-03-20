Stocks rally in North America for a second day, loonie up against U.S. dollar

The Canadian Press

March 20, 2020 04:22 AM

TORONTO — A rally on North American stock markets extended into a second day as Canada's main stock index pushed higher in late-morning trading, while the loonie poked its head back above 70 cents US.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 459.54 points at 12,630.06.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 362.14 points at 20,449.33. The S&P 500 index was up 26.34 points at 2,435.73, while the Nasdaq composite was up 159.16 points at 7,309.74.

The Canadian dollar traded for 70.03 cents US compared with an average of 68.99 cents US on Thursday.

The May crude contract was down US$1.10 at US$24.81 per barrel after gaining more than 24 per cent on Thursday. The April natural gas contract was down 2.0 cents at US$1.634 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$23.20 at US$1,502.50 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 2.30 cents at US$2.2085 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

