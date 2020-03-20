Sobeys installs Plexiglas shields, other measures, to fight spread of COVID-19

The Canadian Press

March 20, 2020 05:38 AM

Plexiglas shields at cash registers are among new measures that Sobeys grocery stores announced on Friday morning to help protect customers and staff from COVID-19.

The Plexiglas shielding was installed at some stores Thursday night and the company said they'll roll out the protection at every store as soon as possible.

article continues below

"We are announcing a series of new measures to further enhance the stepped-up sanitation protocols at our stores," said Sobeys president and CEO Michael Medline in a statement posted to the company's Twitter account. "We tested Plexiglas cashier shields as yet another safeguard to protect our teammates and customers from this terrible coronavirus.

"We've looked across the world at best practices and these shields stand out as a strong safety precaution."

Store hours will also be reduced from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to allow staff more time for new sanitation protocols and to stock shelves.

The company said staff are now to wash their hands every 15 minutes and cashiers will disinfect their tills more frequently

Sobeys said floor markers will also be added to queuing areas to help customers maintain proper social distancing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2020.

Read Related Topics

© Copyright Times Colonist

  • You Can Win!

    You Can Win!

    Contests and offers from our advertising partners.

Most Popular

  • CARRIERS WANTED!

    CARRIERS WANTED!

    The Times Colonist is looking for newspaper carriers to work in the Reader Sales and Service Department.


Find out what's happening in your community.

Cooking with Eric

Cooking with Eric 

Eric Akis

Eric Akis: Apple turnovers bring back childhood memories

Eric Akis: Classic potato tots, made from scratch

Spiritually Speaking

Spiritually Speaking

A late convert reflects on "Easter"

Finding a purpose in where you are

Stage Left

Stage Left 

Adrian Chamberlain

Stage Left: As virus fears close productions, keep calm and support the arts

Stage Left: I and You taps illness rom-com trend

Pedro the Car Guy

Pedro the Car Guy 

Pedro Arrais

Pedro Arrais review: Hyundai Venue ideal for a first-time buyer

Pedro Arrais review: Lexus UX a breath of fresh air