Singer Andrea Bocelli: 'Absurd' to shun opera legend Domingo

MIAMI — Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli is defending opera legend Placido Domingo and calling it "absurd" that opera houses have cancelled the star's performances before sexual harassment allegations against him are fully investigated.

Bocelli spoke to The Associated Press through an Italian translator during an interview at his Miami-area home. The famous classical singer is preparing for a U.S. tour that begins next month in San Francisco.

Three U.S. music companies cancelled Domingo appearances following allegations of sexual harassment made by multiple women in two AP stories earlier this year. He also withdrew from a slate of performances at New York's Metropolitan Opera and decided not to participate at a pre-Olympic event ahead of the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.

Bocelli said he was "appalled at what happened to this incredible artist."