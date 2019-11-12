Singer Andrea Bocelli: 'Absurd' to shun opera legend Domingo

/ The Associated Press

November 12, 2019 10:02 AM

MIAMI — Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli is defending opera legend Placido Domingo and calling it "absurd" that opera houses have cancelled the star's performances before sexual harassment allegations against him are fully investigated.

Bocelli spoke to The Associated Press through an Italian translator during an interview at his Miami-area home. The famous classical singer is preparing for a U.S. tour that begins next month in San Francisco.

article continues below

Three U.S. music companies cancelled Domingo appearances following allegations of sexual harassment made by multiple women in two AP stories earlier this year. He also withdrew from a slate of performances at New York's Metropolitan Opera and decided not to participate at a pre-Olympic event ahead of the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.

Bocelli said he was "appalled at what happened to this incredible artist."

Read Related Topics

© Copyright Times Colonist

Most Popular

  • Discover Magazine

    Discover Magazine

    Click here to see the latest Discover Magazine and our other special publications

  • CARRIERS WANTED!

    CARRIERS WANTED!

    The Times Colonist is looking for newspaper carriers to work in the Reader Sales and Service Department.


Find out what's happening in your community.

Cooking with Eric

Cooking with Eric 

Eric Akis

Eric Akis: Mulligatawny soup to spice up a brisk fall day

Eric Akis: Scallops make for luxury mashup

Spiritually Speaking

Spiritually Speaking 

Lest we Forget, and lose spiritual attentiveness

A Clearer View of You

Stage Left

Stage Left 

Adrian Chamberlain

Stage Left: Belfry's Bang Bang aims high, taps into cultural zeitgeist

Stage Left review: Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre conquers The 39 Steps

Pedro the Car Guy

Pedro the Car Guy 

Pedro Arrais

Pedro Arrais review: RAV4 crossover is in a class of its own

Pedro Arrais review: Mitsubishi RVR an unbeatable off-road value