Shopify acquires Swedish e-commerce company Tictail for undisclosed amount

The Canadian Press

November 26, 2018 07:18 AM

OTTAWA — Shopify Inc. says it has acquired Swedish e-commerce company Tictail.

Terms of the deal were not immediately available.

Like Shopify, Tictail aims to bring trendy products to the marketplace by helping businesses create an online presence.

Tictail was founded in 2012 by four friends, including one who wanted to create the company after he watched his mother struggle to build an online shop for her ceramics.

The acquisition comes as Shopify eyes international markets for growth and attempts to add more merchants outside North America.

Shopify products are already used by brands including Nestle, Kylie Cosmetics, Tesla and Red Bull.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SHOP)

