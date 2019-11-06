Semafo reports attack near mine in Burkina Faso, several fatalities and injuries

The Canadian Press

November 6, 2019 07:44 AM

MONTREAL — Semafo Inc. says several people have been killed in an attack on a road to its Boungou Mine site in Burkina Faso.

The gold miner says the incident happened about 40 kilometres from the mine.

The convoy, escorted by military personnel, included five buses transporting Semafo employees, contractors and suppliers.

Semafo says it has information of several fatalities and injuries.

It says the Boungou mine site remains secured and its operations are not affected.

Semafo operates the Mana and Boungou Mines in Burkina Faso.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SMF)

