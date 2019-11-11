Semafo raises death toll to 39 from ambush of bus convoy in Burkina Faso

The Canadian Press

November 11, 2019 07:08 AM

MONTREAL — The death toll from last week's attack on employees of a Canadian gold miner in Burkina Faso has been raised to 39 people.

Montreal-based Semafo Inc. previously reported at least 37 fatalities after an ambush Wednesday on a bus convoy headed to its Boungou gold mine in the West African nation.

article continues below

The company says 241 of its employees, contractors and suppliers were travelling in the convoy with a military escort when they were attacked about 40 kilometres from the mine.

Besides the fatalities, 60 people were injured and one is unaccounted for in what is believed to be the deadliest attack in Burkina Faso since 2015.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but the country has seen a significant rise in jihadist violence in recent years.

The company says it began transporting people from the mine site by helicopter over the weekend. It suspended operations at the mine following the attack.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SMF)

Read Related Topics

© Copyright Times Colonist

Most Popular

  • Discover Magazine

    Discover Magazine

    Click here to see the latest Discover Magazine and our other special publications

  • CARRIERS WANTED!

    CARRIERS WANTED!

    The Times Colonist is looking for newspaper carriers to work in the Reader Sales and Service Department.


Find out what's happening in your community.

Cooking with Eric

Cooking with Eric 

Eric Akis

Eric Akis: Mulligatawny soup to spice up a brisk fall day

Eric Akis: Scallops make for luxury mashup

Spiritually Speaking

Spiritually Speaking 

Lest we Forget, and lose spiritual attentiveness

A Clearer View of You

Stage Left

Stage Left 

Adrian Chamberlain

Stage Left: Belfry's Bang Bang aims high, taps into cultural zeitgeist

Stage Left review: Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre conquers The 39 Steps

Pedro the Car Guy

Pedro the Car Guy 

Pedro Arrais

Pedro Arrais review: RAV4 crossover is in a class of its own

Pedro Arrais review: Mitsubishi RVR an unbeatable off-road value