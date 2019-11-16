Saudi Aramco to sell 1.5% stake, valuing company up to $1.7T

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi Arabia’s state oil giant Saudi Aramco is going to sell a 1.5% stake in its company on Riyadh’s stock exchange.

That’s according to documents released on Sunday by the company.

The company says it will have 200 billion regular shares. A 1.5% stake in the company would be around 3 billion shares.

It put the price range of its stock up to 32 Saudi riyals, or $8.50. That 1.5% stake, at that top price, would raise as much as 96 billion Saudi riyals, over $25.6 billion.

Its low-end range was 30 Saudi riyals, or $8. That 1.5% stake, at that price, would raise as much as 90 billion Saudi riyals, about $24 billion.

That would put the overall valuation of the company between $1.6 trillion and $1.7.