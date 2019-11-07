Saputo net profits beat expectations in second-quarter at $174.9 million

The Canadian Press

November 7, 2019 10:15 AM

MONTREAL — Saputo Inc.'s net profits beat expectations in its second quarter as it earned $174.9 million and revenue grew 7.2 per cent.

The Montreal-based company says it earned 44 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from 42 cents per share or $163.1 million a year earlier.

article continues below

Adjusted profits climbed 14 per cent to $185.8 million or 47 cents per share, compared with $163.1 million or 42 cents per share in the second quarter of 2018.

Revenue rose to $3.67 billion from $3.42 billion.

Saputo was expected on average to earn 43 cents per share in adjusted profits on $3.82 billion in revenues, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

On the Toronto Stock Exchange, Saputo's shares gained 90 cents or 2.4 per cent at $39.03 in early afternoon trading.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SAP).

