Safety board confirms lingering design problem behind N.W.T. float-plane crash

The Canadian Press

November 14, 2019 11:04 AM

EDMONTON — The Transportation Safety Board is confirming that a design problem in a popular small airplane contributed to three deaths in a crash in the Northwest Territories.

A board spokesman says the problem remains unaddressed, despite a number of deaths in the Cessna 206.

article continues below

The board's report confirms an earlier conclusion that three passengers died in August 2018, when they couldn't open the plane's rear cargo doors after the aircraft flipped upside down during a bad landing on Little Doctor Lake.

It says the doors were blocked by the plane's wingflaps that had been extended for landing.

The problem has been understood for nearly three decades, but Canadian and U.S. authorities have been unable to find a feasible way to retrofit the planes.

The board says the design flaw has caused 11 deaths since 1989.

Senior board investigator Gerrit Vermeer says there are 1,100 Cessna 206 airplanes licensed in Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2019.

Read Related Topics

© Copyright Times Colonist

Most Popular

  • Discover Magazine

    Discover Magazine

    Click here to see the latest Discover Magazine and our other special publications

  • CARRIERS WANTED!

    CARRIERS WANTED!

    The Times Colonist is looking for newspaper carriers to work in the Reader Sales and Service Department.


Find out what's happening in your community.

Cooking with Eric

Cooking with Eric 

Eric Akis

Eric Akis: Mulligatawny soup to spice up a brisk fall day

Eric Akis: Scallops make for luxury mashup

Spiritually Speaking

Spiritually Speaking 

Lest we Forget, and lose spiritual attentiveness

A Clearer View of You

Stage Left

Stage Left 

Adrian Chamberlain

Stage Left: Rewards are there in UVic’s Othello

Stage Left: Belfry's Bang Bang aims high, taps into cultural zeitgeist

Pedro the Car Guy

Pedro the Car Guy 

Pedro Arrais

Pedro Arrais review: RAV4 crossover is in a class of its own

Pedro Arrais review: Mitsubishi RVR an unbeatable off-road value