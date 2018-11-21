RCMP say driver linked to Terrace, B.C., hit-and-run, six others also involved

The Canadian Press

November 21, 2018 10:58 AM

TERRACE, B.C. — RCMP in Terrace, B.C., says they have identified the driver allegedly responsible for a fatal hit-and-run near that northwestern city early Sunday morning.

Cpl. Mike Halskov with RCMP Traffic Services says the driver is from the Lower Mainland and six other people have also been questioned in an effort to determine the exact roles of those involved.

Halskov says in a news release that tips from the public led officers to Haida Gwaii where they seized two pickup trucks, each towing trailers with boats.

Thirty-year-old Cameron Kerr was killed early Sunday as police say he was walking on the shoulder of Highway 16.

Kerr's family held a news conference Tuesday saying they are devastated by the man's death and asking the public to help in finding those involved.

Police say one of the trucks seized in their investigation, a Ford F350, has damage to the passenger side.

Charges have not yet been laid while the investigation continues.

(The Canadian Press, CFTK)

