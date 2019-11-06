Quebec backtracks on changes to immigration program aimed at students

The Canadian Press

November 6, 2019 07:25 AM

QUEBEC — The Quebec government is backtracking on proposed changes to a popular immigration program aimed at university students that would've seen many of them sent home.

Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette announced today he will allow students already enrolled in the program to complete it.

article continues below

The about-face comes a day after both Jolin-Barrette and Premier Francois Legault appeared inflexible despite the tearful pleas of students in the program.

Jolin-Barrette says those testimonials from distressed students at a news conference inside the legislature led him to change his mind.

Hundreds of foreign students admitted to the province under the Quebec experience program could have found themselves forced to leave after the province last week tightened the rules for the program.

Jolin-Barrette says the more restrictive rules will be imposed on new students.

The popular program allows foreign students with a qualifying diploma or people with work experience in Quebec to receive an expedited selection certificate, making it possible to stay in the province.

In 2018, there were 11,000 people admitted under program.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2019.

Read Related Topics

© Copyright Times Colonist

Most Popular

  • Discover Magazine

    Discover Magazine

    Click here to see the latest Discover Magazine and our other special publications

  • CARRIERS WANTED!

    CARRIERS WANTED!

    The Times Colonist is looking for newspaper carriers to work in the Reader Sales and Service Department.


Find out what's happening in your community.

Cooking with Eric

Cooking with Eric 

Eric Akis

Eric Akis: Soup to spice up a brisk fall day

Eric Akis: Scallops make for luxury mashup

Spiritually Speaking

Spiritually Speaking 

How spiritual identity is related to healing

Kristallnacht Remembrance Events

Stage Left

Stage Left 

Adrian Chamberlain

Stage Left: Belfry's Bang Bang aims high, taps into cultural zeitgeist

Stage Left review: Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre conquers The 39 Steps

Pedro the Car Guy

Pedro the Car Guy 

Pedro Arrais

Pedro Arrais review: RAV4 crossover is in a class of its own

Pedro Arrais review: Mitsubishi RVR an unbeatable off-road value