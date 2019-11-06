QB Collaros practices with 1st team offence as Bombers prepare for West semifinal

The Canadian Press

November 6, 2019 12:20 PM

WINNIPEG — Zach Collaros practised with Winnipeg's first-team offence Wednesday as the Blue Bombers prepared for the CFL West Division semifinal.

Collaros and Chris Streveler both participated in Wednesday's practice, but Collaros took all of the first-team reps.

article continues below

Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea was non-committal when asked if Collaros will start Sunday when Winnipeg visits the Calgary Stampeders.

Still, Collaros said he was going to prepare as though he was the starter and "see how the week progresses."

Collaros was under centre for Winnipeg's season-ending 29-28 win over Calgary in Week 20 while Streveler was out with an injured ankle.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2019.

Read Related Topics

© Copyright Times Colonist

Most Popular

  • Discover Magazine

    Discover Magazine

    Click here to see the latest Discover Magazine and our other special publications

  • CARRIERS WANTED!

    CARRIERS WANTED!

    The Times Colonist is looking for newspaper carriers to work in the Reader Sales and Service Department.


Find out what's happening in your community.

Cooking with Eric

Cooking with Eric 

Eric Akis

Eric Akis: Mulligatawny soup to spice up a brisk fall day

Eric Akis: Scallops make for luxury mashup

Spiritually Speaking

Spiritually Speaking 

How spiritual identity is related to healing

Kristallnacht Remembrance Events

Stage Left

Stage Left 

Adrian Chamberlain

Stage Left: Belfry's Bang Bang aims high, taps into cultural zeitgeist

Stage Left review: Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre conquers The 39 Steps

Pedro the Car Guy

Pedro the Car Guy 

Pedro Arrais

Pedro Arrais review: RAV4 crossover is in a class of its own

Pedro Arrais review: Mitsubishi RVR an unbeatable off-road value