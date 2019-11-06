Provincial police teaming up with Montreal force to battle organized crime

The Canadian Press

November 6, 2019 09:50 AM

MONTREAL — Quebec and Montreal police are announcing the creation of a permanent mixed squad dedicated to investigating murders linked to organized crime.

Investigators from the Montreal police will work in the offices of the provincial police, and vice versa, in order to better share information.

article continues below

Provincial police spokesman Guy Lapointe said today similar partnerships in the past have proven successful.

Montreal police spokesman Andre Durocher says several recent murders linked to organized crime have occurred in the greater Montreal area, many in public places.

News reports have indicated high-level players in Mafia and Hells Angels crime circles have been murdered in 2019, suggesting a struggle for leadership in the province's underworld.

Neither police force has unblocked extra funds for the new squad.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2019.

Read Related Topics

© Copyright Times Colonist

Most Popular

  • Discover Magazine

    Discover Magazine

    Click here to see the latest Discover Magazine and our other special publications

  • CARRIERS WANTED!

    CARRIERS WANTED!

    The Times Colonist is looking for newspaper carriers to work in the Reader Sales and Service Department.


Find out what's happening in your community.

Cooking with Eric

Cooking with Eric 

Eric Akis

Eric Akis: Mulligatawny soup to spice up a brisk fall day

Eric Akis: Scallops make for luxury mashup

Spiritually Speaking

Spiritually Speaking 

How spiritual identity is related to healing

Kristallnacht Remembrance Events

Stage Left

Stage Left 

Adrian Chamberlain

Stage Left: Belfry's Bang Bang aims high, taps into cultural zeitgeist

Stage Left review: Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre conquers The 39 Steps

Pedro the Car Guy

Pedro the Car Guy 

Pedro Arrais

Pedro Arrais review: RAV4 crossover is in a class of its own

Pedro Arrais review: Mitsubishi RVR an unbeatable off-road value