Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, king of Jordan to meet in Ottawa Monday

The Canadian Press

November 18, 2019 01:00 AM

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets today with the king of Jordan.

It is King Abdullah II's fifth visit to Canada in his twenty years on the throne of the Middle Eastern country.

article continues below

The Prime Minister's Office says the two will discuss the partnership between Canada and Jordan and efforts to promote diversity and counter violent extremism.

They'll also discuss ongoing regional security concerns, exacerbated in recent weeks by the repeated violation of a ceasefire in the Syrian civil war.

Upwards of 660,000 Syrians have sought shelter from the conflict in neighbouring Jordan, and thousands of them have since been resettled to Canada under a marquee Liberal program that originated in a campaign promise during the 2015 election.

That year, Trudeau promised to bring 25,000 Syrians to Canada and it is four years ago this month in Jordan that the Liberal government kicked off a multi-billion-dollar program that would eventually see nearly 40,000 Syrians arrive.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 18, 2019.

Read Related Topics

© Copyright Times Colonist

Most Popular

  • Discover Magazine

    Discover Magazine

    Click here to see the latest Discover Magazine and our other special publications

  • CARRIERS WANTED!

    CARRIERS WANTED!

    The Times Colonist is looking for newspaper carriers to work in the Reader Sales and Service Department.


Find out what's happening in your community.

Cooking with Eric

Cooking with Eric 

Eric Akis

Eric Akis: Spicy chicken dish awakens senses

Eric Akis: Mulligatawny soup to spice up a brisk fall day

Spiritually Speaking

Spiritually Speaking 

We must keep our hope as we search for truth

Lest we Forget, and lose spiritual attentiveness

Stage Left

Stage Left 

Adrian Chamberlain

Stage Left: Rewards are there in UVic’s Othello

Stage Left: Belfry's Bang Bang aims high, taps into cultural zeitgeist

Pedro the Car Guy

Pedro the Car Guy 

Pedro Arrais

Pedro Arrais review: Murano offers looks and luxury

Pedro Arrais review: Acura ILX offers value, dependability