PM attends festival in Burnaby, B.C., where Trans Mountain has been criticized

The Canadian Press

June 1, 2019 05:20 PM

BURNABY, B.C. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made a surprise appearance at an annual street festival in Burnaby, B.C., after meeting with the mayor and representatives of the city's fire department.

Trudeau shook hands and posed for selfies before stepping up onto a fire truck to deliver a short campaign-style speech.

The Prime Minister's Office says Trudeau discussed local issues such as housing during his meeting with Mayor Mike Hurley.

The mayor is among residents who are opposed to the twinning of the Trans Mountain pipeline, which would more than triple the amount of diluted bitumen flowing from the Edmonton area to a port in Burnaby.

The federal government is expected to announce a decision on the future of the project later this month after starting further consultations with Indigenous communities.

Trudeau is scheduled to speak at the opening of an international women's conference in Vancouver on Monday.

