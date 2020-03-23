Ottawa opens COVID-19 isolation and treatment centre for homeless

The Canadian Press

March 23, 2020 07:13 AM

OTTAWA — A local recreation centre in Ottawa is becoming an isolation and treatment centre for homeless people with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19.

The centre opens today, and three people are already expected stay in isolation while they await test results.

Advocates say homeless populations may be at greater risk of contracting COVID-19, and are likely to have worse outcomes because of underlying health conditions.

Wendy Muckle with Ottawa Inner City Health says homeless people can be tested for the virus by a mobile assessment van, paramedics, as well as the typical assessment centre and hospitals.

At the end of January, Ottawa became the first city in Canada to declare a homeless emergency.

Expert say COVID-19 will only exacerbated the already critical situation facing the national capital's growing homeless population.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2020.

