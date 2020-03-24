North American stock markets up as deal on aid deal in U.S. appears likely

TORONTO — North American stock markets were sharply higher in late-morning trading as it appeared the U.S. Congress and White House officials may reach an agreement on nearly $2 trillion in aid for the economy.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 892.69 points at 12,121.18.

article continues below

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 1,372.36 points at 19,964.29. The S&P 500 index was up 146.46 points at 2,383.86, while the Nasdaq composite was up 400.91 points at 7,261.58.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.01 cents US compared with an average of 69.05 cents US on Monday.

The May crude contract was up 13 cents at US$23.49 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up 7.4 cents at US$1.747 mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$69.80 at US$1,637.40 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 12.10 cents at US$2.2215 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March , 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)