Victoria police recommending charges in two cases of alleged child exploitation

Victoria police are recommending multiple charges in two separate cases of alleged child exploitation — including eight charges against one man.

In both cases, Victoria police’s Internet child-exploitation investigator conducted covert online investigations.

One investigation began with West Shore RCMP receiving information about possible child luring over the internet. The alleged victim resided in the West Shore, but the suspect was found to be in Esquimalt, and Victoria police were called in.

On Nov. 14, a search warrant being executed in Esquimalt in an operation with the Special Victims Unit, the Integrated Tech Crime Unit and forensic officers.

Multiple charges are being recommended against a 61-year-old man, including:

• Luring a child under 16 years old

• Making child pornography

• Possession of child pornography

• Luring a child under 14 years old

• Making sexually explicit material available to a child

• Agreement or arrangement for a sexual offence against a child

• Distribution of child pornography

• Counselling an offence (sexual interference) that is not committed

The suspect was released with several conditions on a promise to appear in court.

The second case began Nov. 1 when the Internet child-exploitation investigator took a covert look at the activities of a 28-year-old man. Police said that through the investigation, “it became clear that the man wanted to sexually abuse a child.”

A meeting was set up at an apartment building Nov. 8. When the man arrived, he the man was met by a number of officers and arrested.

He is facing a charge of luring a child under 16.

When he was arrested, it was determined that he had been in Canada illegally since 2014. Police will be working with the Canadian Border Services Agency to determine his status.

