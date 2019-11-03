New urgent and primary care centre opens in North Vancouver to serve North Shore

VANCOUVER — A new urgent and primary care centre has opened in North Vancouver as part of the province's strategy to deliver faster and better health care to people in the province.

Vancouver Coastal Health says in a statement the North Vancouver Urgent and Primary Care Centre will provide services for people who need to see a health care provider within 24 hours, but don't need to visit an emergency room.

It will also help connect patients with regular primary care providers.

The centre will be open seven days a week all year and staffed by general practitioners, nurse practitioners, registered nurses and social workers.

It will serve North Shore residents, including those living in North Vancouver, West Vancouver and Bowen Island.

A dozen such facilities have been announced throughout the province under the government's primary care strategy and this is the third such centre for Vancouver Coastal Health.

"Our government is strengthening the health-care system so people can get better care," said Minister of Health Adrian Dix in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2019.