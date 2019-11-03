New urgent and primary care centre opens in North Vancouver to serve North Shore

The Canadian Press

November 3, 2019 12:46 PM

VANCOUVER — A new urgent and primary care centre has opened in North Vancouver as part of the province's strategy to deliver faster and better health care to people in the province.

Vancouver Coastal Health says in a statement the North Vancouver Urgent and Primary Care Centre will provide services for people who need to see a health care provider within 24 hours, but don't need to visit an emergency room.

article continues below

It will also help connect patients with regular primary care providers.

The centre will be open seven days a week all year and staffed by general practitioners, nurse practitioners, registered nurses and social workers.

It will serve North Shore residents, including those living in North Vancouver, West Vancouver and Bowen Island.

A dozen such facilities have been announced throughout the province under the government's primary care strategy and this is the third such centre for Vancouver Coastal Health.

"Our government is strengthening the health-care system so people can get better care," said Minister of Health Adrian Dix in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2019.

Read Related Topics

© Copyright Times Colonist

Most Popular

  • Discover Magazine

    Discover Magazine

    Click here to see the latest Discover Magazine and our other special publications

  • CARRIERS WANTED!

    CARRIERS WANTED!

    The Times Colonist is looking for newspaper carriers to work in the Reader Sales and Service Department.


Find out what's happening in your community.

Cooking with Eric

Cooking with Eric 

Eric Akis

Eric Akis: Scallops make for luxury mashup

Eric Akis: A tasty veggie chili for Halloween

Spiritually Speaking

Spiritually Speaking 

How spiritual identity is related to healing

Kristallnacht Remembrance Events

Stage Left

Stage Left 

Adrian Chamberlain

Stage Left: Belfry's Bang Bang aims high, taps into cultural zeitgeist

Stage Left review: Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre conquers The 39 Steps

Pedro the Car Guy

Pedro the Car Guy 

Pedro Arrais

Pedro Arrais review: RAV4 crossover is in a class of its own

Pedro Arrais review: Mitsubishi RVR an unbeatable off-road value