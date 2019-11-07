Natural gas power station going ahead: Saskatchewan government

The Canadian Press

November 7, 2019 12:31 PM

REGINA — The Saskatchewan government says a plan to build a natural gas power station in Moose Jaw is moving ahead.

Dustin Duncan, the minister responsible for SaskPower, said in July he was pumping the brakes on the Crown corporation's plan due to new federal regulations.

article continues below

The regulations require combined-cycle natural gas plants, which use both gas and a steam turbine to produce electricity, that begin operating after 2021 to hit zero emissions by 2030.

Duncan said Thursday a review of the regulations is complete and the Moose Jaw project will proceed.

"SaskPower went through a process over the last number of months and crunched the numbers and still made the recommendation to their board and, ultimately, the government said that this is the right approach."

Duncan said there were limited options.

"Really there are not a lot of alternatives ... particularly when conventional coal-fired electricity isn't going to be possible beyond 2030."

Natural gas is a cost-efficient, low-carbon and reliable source of power that will be crucial as the province increases renewable forms of energy, he said.

The 350-megawatt plant, to be completed in 2024, is to generate enough power for a city the size of Saskatoon. (CKRM, CHAB, CTV Regina)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2019.

Read Related Topics

© Copyright Times Colonist

Most Popular

  • Discover Magazine

    Discover Magazine

    Click here to see the latest Discover Magazine and our other special publications

  • CARRIERS WANTED!

    CARRIERS WANTED!

    The Times Colonist is looking for newspaper carriers to work in the Reader Sales and Service Department.


Find out what's happening in your community.

Cooking with Eric

Cooking with Eric 

Eric Akis

Eric Akis: Mulligatawny soup to spice up a brisk fall day

Eric Akis: Scallops make for luxury mashup

Spiritually Speaking

Spiritually Speaking 

A Clearer View of You

How spiritual identity is related to healing

Stage Left

Stage Left 

Adrian Chamberlain

Stage Left: Belfry's Bang Bang aims high, taps into cultural zeitgeist

Stage Left review: Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre conquers The 39 Steps

Pedro the Car Guy

Pedro the Car Guy 

Pedro Arrais

Pedro Arrais review: RAV4 crossover is in a class of its own

Pedro Arrais review: Mitsubishi RVR an unbeatable off-road value