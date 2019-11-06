MP Dominic LeBlanc discharged from Montreal hospital following stem cell transplant

MONTREAL — Re-elected federal Liberal Dominic LeBlanc has been discharged from a Montreal hospital following a successful stem cell transplant.

LeBlanc said in a statement today he is feeling stronger and looking forward to returning to New Brunswick, where he captured the riding of Beausejour for the seventh consecutive time Oct. 21.

article continues below

He stepped aside from his duties as minister of intergovernmental and northern affairs in April after being diagnosed with a form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of blood cancer.

After receiving chemotherapy in Moncton, N.B., LeBlanc was transferred to a Montreal hospital in September for the transplant.

He says he was discharged from hospital Nov. 5.

LeBlanc's hematologist is quoted in the statement saying the transplant went well with no unusual complications, and the MP's immune system should continue to strengthen over the coming weeks.

The illness kept LeBlanc from campaigning in the federal election, and on election night he thanked his New Brunswick constituents for their support from his hospital bed.

LeBlanc is the son of Romeo LeBlanc, a longtime MP who later became a senator and governor general.

"I am feeling stronger every day and very much looking forward to returning to New Brunswick as soon as possible," LeBlanc said in the statement Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2019.