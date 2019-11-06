More SeaBus trips cut, bus cancellations loom, in Metro Vancouver transit strike

The Canadian Press

November 6, 2019 07:07 AM

VANCOUVER — Commuters have been warned to expect some bus cancellations as job action by transit workers continues across Metro Vancouver, but SeaBus service connecting Vancouver and North Shore is already taking a hit.

Fourteen sailings have been cancelled and, for the first time, several busy pre-9 a.m. trips have been affected.

article continues below

The cancellations are linked to an overtime ban affecting Unifor maintenance staff employed by Coast Mountain Bus Company, which manages Greater Vancouver transit on behalf of TransLink.

Unifor warns the overtime ban could soon be extended to transit drivers and SeaBus operators in a move that lead negotiator Gavin McGarrigle estimates could reduce service by as much as 15 per cent.

About 5,000 Unifor members launched job action Nov. 1, to back demands for improved wages, benefits and working conditions.

Talks broke off last Thursday, no new negotiations are scheduled and Premier John Horgan says there's no role for the province to play at this point.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2019.

Read Related Topics

© Copyright Times Colonist

Most Popular

  • Discover Magazine

    Discover Magazine

    Click here to see the latest Discover Magazine and our other special publications

  • CARRIERS WANTED!

    CARRIERS WANTED!

    The Times Colonist is looking for newspaper carriers to work in the Reader Sales and Service Department.


Find out what's happening in your community.

Cooking with Eric

Cooking with Eric 

Eric Akis

Eric Akis: Mulligatawny soup to spice up a brisk fall day

Eric Akis: Scallops make for luxury mashup

Spiritually Speaking

Spiritually Speaking 

How spiritual identity is related to healing

Kristallnacht Remembrance Events

Stage Left

Stage Left 

Adrian Chamberlain

Stage Left: Belfry's Bang Bang aims high, taps into cultural zeitgeist

Stage Left review: Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre conquers The 39 Steps

Pedro the Car Guy

Pedro the Car Guy 

Pedro Arrais

Pedro Arrais review: RAV4 crossover is in a class of its own

Pedro Arrais review: Mitsubishi RVR an unbeatable off-road value