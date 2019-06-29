Mississippi Blues Trail markers will honour Lynyrd Skynyrd

The Associated Press

June 29, 2019 09:23 AM

MCCOMB, Miss. — People are raising money for two Mississippi Blues Trail markers to commemorate the 1977 plane crash that killed three members of the rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, their road manager and two pilots.

The Enterprise-Journal reports the markers will be unveiled in October — one near the crash site in Gillsburg and the other at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb, where survivors were treated.

Mike Rounsaville, a Lynyrd Skynyrd fan from northern Mississippi, is raising money, and a GoFundMe page had nearly reached a $10,000 goal by last week. The Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center Foundation is also collecting donations.

Lynyrd Skynyrd was founded in Florida and is known for hits such as "Sweet Home Alabama" and "Free Bird." The band is touring Europe and the U.S. this year.

