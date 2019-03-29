Medical marijuana oil bill clears Georgia Senate

The Associated Press

March 29, 2019 09:46 AM

ATLANTA — A bill that would allow the in-state production and sale of low-potency medical marijuana oil has passed the Georgia Senate, just two days after the proposal was limited significantly in committee.

The Senate voted 44-8 to pass the measure, which grants a sharply reduced number of licenses to grow and sell the product than the original proposal.

article continues below

The bill still closes a loophole created by the state's 2015 medical marijuana law that allows patients to possess the drug but provides them no legal avenue to obtain it.

Its author, Republican Rep. Micah Gravley of Douglasville, said there were "many, many problems" with the updated measure. Patients and families advocating for the bill agree.

Critics worry that legalizing medical marijuana could lead to legalizing recreational marijuana, which Gravley disputes.

Read Related Topics

© Copyright Times Colonist

  • Discover Spring 2019 Logo

    Discover Magazine

    Click here to see the latest Discover Magazine and our other special publications

Most Popular


Find out what's happening in your community.

Eric Akis

Cooking with Eric 

Eric Akis

Eric Akis: Waffle grilled cheese an old classic

Eric Akis: Prawns, kale, pancetta, chickpeas in caesar-style salad meal

Guest writer

Spiritually Speaking 

Story of Hebrews' liberation cries out to be universal

Exploring the Sephardic Legacy series

Adrian Chamberlain mugshot generic

Stage Left 

Adrian Chamberlain

Stage Left: Old Stock refugee tale a good bet at Belfry’s Spark; Ballet B.C. review

Stage Left: Sound of the Beast an eye-opener at Belfry's Spark Festival

img-0-5842405.jpg

Pedro the Car Guy 

Pedro Arrais

Pedro Arrais review: MX-5 a fountain of youth with four wheels

Pedro Arrais review: Iconic Mini Cooper still tons of fun