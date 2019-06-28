Manitoba public health officer confirms case of measles, but risk to others low

The Canadian Press

June 28, 2019 12:08 PM

WINNIPEG — Manitoba's chief public health officer has confirmed a case of travel-related measles in the province.

A release says a man in his 30s is believed to have contracted the virus while travelling in the Philippines.

article continues below

It says the man lives in the area of the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority and is recovering in hospital.

Health authorities say the risk of transmission is low, but people may have been exposed on Philippines Airlines Flight 116 from Manila to Vancouver or WestJet Flight 458 from Vancouver to Winnipeg — both on Monday.

Authorities also say people may have been exposed in the airports' arrival areas or at the Winnipeg Assiniboine Clinic or the Health Sciences Centre on Tuesday.

Pregnant women, people with compromised immune systems and infants under 12 months of age are at higher risk of complications.

They are urged to contact health providers for potential treatment if they are worried that they may have been exposed.

Measles is a highly infectious, communicable disease that is spread through droplets in the air from coughing or sneezing. It can be life-threatening if left untreated.

Read Related Topics

© Copyright Times Colonist

Most Popular

  • Discover Spring 2019 Logo

    Discover Magazine

    Click here to see the latest Discover Magazine and our other special publications

  • TC social media logo

    CARRIERS WANTED!

    The Times Colonist is looking for newspaper carriers to work in the Reader Sales and Service Department.


Find out what's happening in your community.

Eric Akis

Cooking with Eric 

Eric Akis

Eric Akis: Cherries jubilee a divine dessert

Eric Akis: Latin American ceviche, B.C. style

Guest writer

Spiritually Speaking 

How does the philosophy of Karma fit into science and religion?

Spirituality, Morality and Economics rely on each other

Adrian Chamberlain mugshot generic

Stage Left 

Adrian Chamberlain

Stage Left: Reviews of Master Builder, Jersey Boys

Stage Left: We are the Levinsons has humour and heart

img-0-5842405.jpg

Pedro the Car Guy 

Pedro Arrais

Pedro Arrais review: Ford Ranger jumps back in the mid-sized game

Pedro Arrais review: New Blazer evolves with the times