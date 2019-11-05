Manitoba government wants to educate about cannabis edibles, ban public use

/ The Canadian Press

November 5, 2019 01:30 PM

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is planning to caution people about edible cannabis products and ban consumption in public places.

Justice Minister Cliff Cullen said Tuesday the Progressive Conservative government will introduce a bill in the legislature before mid-December to ban the public consumption of recreational cannabis in all its forms.

article continues below

Manitoba's current public-consumption law mentions only smoking or vaping, leaving the door open to oils, sprays and other forms of cannabis that have been available since legalization last year.

With the federal government paving the way for edible cannabis products such as cookies to be sold next month, Cullen said the province wants to restrict all forms of public consumption.

"To prohibit consumption in public, I think, prevents that concept of having cannabis being a normal, run of the mill, everyday product. It's just not a very good message to send to our youth," he said.

Most other provinces banned all forms of public consumption of non-medical cannabis from the start of legalization, but Manitoba was caught off-guard. Premier Brian Pallister has said he thought oils, capsules and other non-smoking forms of the drug would not be available until edibles were.

The province is also launching a new round of advertisements to raise awareness of potential hazards of cannabis use — this time focused on edibles.

The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba, the province's regulator, is spending some $450,000 on pamphlets and ads with a series of messages. One warns people to store edibles away from children and pets. Another cautions people to "point out the pot" and let others know if food they are being served contains cannabis.

The ads follow a similar campaign last year that focused on non-edible formats and warned people to pay attention to potency levels and other factors.

"Our focus is always ... on providing information to encourage and improve public and consumer safety," Kristianne Dechant, the authority's executive director, said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2019.

Read Related Topics

© Copyright Times Colonist

Most Popular

  • Discover Magazine

    Discover Magazine

    Click here to see the latest Discover Magazine and our other special publications

  • CARRIERS WANTED!

    CARRIERS WANTED!

    The Times Colonist is looking for newspaper carriers to work in the Reader Sales and Service Department.


Find out what's happening in your community.

Cooking with Eric

Cooking with Eric 

Eric Akis

Eric Akis: Scallops make for luxury mashup

Eric Akis: A tasty veggie chili for Halloween

Spiritually Speaking

Spiritually Speaking 

How spiritual identity is related to healing

Kristallnacht Remembrance Events

Stage Left

Stage Left 

Adrian Chamberlain

Stage Left: Belfry's Bang Bang aims high, taps into cultural zeitgeist

Stage Left review: Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre conquers The 39 Steps

Pedro the Car Guy

Pedro the Car Guy 

Pedro Arrais

Pedro Arrais review: RAV4 crossover is in a class of its own

Pedro Arrais review: Mitsubishi RVR an unbeatable off-road value