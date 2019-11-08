Man struck store employee with hatchet during robbery attempt: Victoria police

The Canadian Press

November 8, 2019 02:51 PM

VICTORIA — Police in Victoria say a man who allegedly attacked a store employee with a hatchet he tried to steal is facing multiple charges following his arrest.

Police say an employee who attempted to stop the man from leaving without paying for various items was struck with the hatchet and ended up with non-life-threatening injuries.

article continues below

The Victoria Police Department says in a release two customers stepped in to disarm the suspect, who then grabbed a box containing Remembrance Day poppies while confronting the injured employee.

Police say another staff member who intervened was also assaulted and suffered non-life-threatening injuries before the man escaped and was followed by the store manager, who was hit with a large rock.

The department says officers recognized the man from surveillance video and learned he was wanted on provincewide warrants including sexual assault and assaulting a police officer.

Police say Gary Reno of Fort Nelson faces charges of weapons possession, robbery and assault causing bodily harm.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2019.

Read Related Topics

© Copyright Times Colonist

Most Popular

  • Discover Magazine

    Discover Magazine

    Click here to see the latest Discover Magazine and our other special publications

  • CARRIERS WANTED!

    CARRIERS WANTED!

    The Times Colonist is looking for newspaper carriers to work in the Reader Sales and Service Department.


Find out what's happening in your community.

Cooking with Eric

Cooking with Eric 

Eric Akis

Eric Akis: Mulligatawny soup to spice up a brisk fall day

Eric Akis: Scallops make for luxury mashup

Spiritually Speaking

Spiritually Speaking 

A Clearer View of You

How spiritual identity is related to healing

Stage Left

Stage Left 

Adrian Chamberlain

Stage Left: Belfry's Bang Bang aims high, taps into cultural zeitgeist

Stage Left review: Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre conquers The 39 Steps

Pedro the Car Guy

Pedro the Car Guy 

Pedro Arrais

Pedro Arrais review: RAV4 crossover is in a class of its own

Pedro Arrais review: Mitsubishi RVR an unbeatable off-road value