Man arrested after crash in Kamloops, B.C., kills 2, critically injures 1

The Canadian Press

November 3, 2019 10:24 AM

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — An arrest has been made following a deadly hit-and-run crash near the centre of Kamloops, B.C., early Sunday.

RCMP located the registered owner of a pick-up truck that had been left at the scene of the accident and arrested him, said Cpl. Jodi Shelkie.

"The man's involvement in the collision is still under investigation," said a statement from the Kamloops RCMP.

It is unclear if the registered owner was driving the vehicle at the time, said Shelkie.

The driver allegedly fled the accident on foot and the truck wasn't driveable, she said.

Two people were killed in the car crash that happened at First Avenue and Battle Street.

RCMP were called to the collision at 1:40 a.m. and found two occupants of a car dead.

Two others in the car were taken to hospital — one in life-threatening condition.

The RCMP is asking for any witnesses to come forward. They specifically wish to speak to a woman who was on foot at the scene and left shortly after the accident occurred.

Police remain on site, and First Avenue is closed and expected to remain so for most of Sunday.

"It will probably be awhile before we can determine exactly what the cause of the accident was," said Shelkie.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2019.

