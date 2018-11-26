Liberals promise help for Oshawa GM workers after layoffs, Tories demand debate

The Canadian Press

November 26, 2018 08:30 AM

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is deeply disappointed General Motors is closing its Oshawa assembly plant and will do everything possible to help workers who will lose their jobs.

Trudeau says he spoke on Sunday to GM CEO Mary Barra to express his unhappiness about the decision, which is one of several closures of GM facilities in Canada, the United States and overseas.

Industry Minister Navdeep Bains says the government is looking at all options but that GM has been very clear that its position on the closure is not negotiable.

The Oshawa plant closure in 2019 will throw more than 2,500 people out of work and end a century-long connection between GM and the city east of Toronto.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says there should be an emergency debate in the House of Commons today.

Scheer says the closure is devastating to thousands of families in southern Ontario and the government needs to immediately explain how it will help them and protect other manufacturing jobs in Ontario.

