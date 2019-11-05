KFC Canada to test bamboo packaging for poutine starting next year

The Canadian Press

November 5, 2019 12:27 PM

VAUGHAN, Ont. — KFC Canada says it will test poutine buckets made out of bamboo fibres starting early next year.

The fried chicken chain says in a statement the trial of the eco-friendly packaging is the first of several innovative materials it plans to test.

KFC says bamboo is often called one of the world's most renewable materials thanks to its fast growth and ability to regenerate quickly after harvest.

The bamboo buckets will be available at some of the company's more than 600 Canadian restaurants starting in early 2020.

The company has committed to sourcing all of its fibre-based packaging from certified or recycled sources by next year.

It also promised to remove all plastic straws and bags from its restaurants before the end of this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2019.

