Investigation reveals careless cooking cause of Manitoba triple-fatal fire

The Canadian Press

November 15, 2019 05:55 AM

PLUMAS, Man. — Investigators have determined that careless cooking caused a mobile home fire in a small western Manitoba community that killed two adults and a toddler.

The office of Manitoba's commissioner says its investigation into the Nov. 9 blaze in Plumas also found there were no working smoke detectors in the residence.

The bodies of a 36-year-old man, a 28-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl were found after the flames had been extinguished.

Fire Chief Gordon Coutts said at the time that four other children who lived in the home were at school when the fire broke out.

He said many people in the community of 250 only knew the family on a casual basis.

Plumas is about 175 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg. (CTV Winnipeg, The Canadian Press)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2019.

