Here's a list of October inflation rates for selected Canadian cities

The Canadian Press

November 23, 2018 05:39 AM

OTTAWA — Canada's national annual inflation rate was 2.4 per cent in October, Statistics Canada says. The agency also released rates for major cities, but cautioned that figures may have fluctuated widely because they are based on small statistical samples (previous month in brackets):

— St. John's, N.L.: 1.9 per cent (1.2)

— Charlottetown-Summerside: 2.6 (1.8)

— Halifax: 2.7 (1.5)

— Saint John, N.B.: 2.8 (1.9)

— Quebec: 1.3 (1.5)

— Montreal: 1.8 (1.8)

— Ottawa: 2.7 (2.4)

— Toronto: 2.7 (2.2)

— Thunder Bay, Ont.: 2.1 (2.0)

— Winnipeg: 2.7 (2.2)

— Regina: 2.4 (1.8)

— Saskatoon: 2.4 (1.8)

— Edmonton: 3.0 (3.3)

— Calgary: 2.5 (2.8)

— Vancouver: 2.7 (2.7)

— Victoria: 3.0 (2.4)

— Whitehorse, Yukon: 2.9 (2.5)

— Yellowknife, NWT: 3.1 (2.9)

— Iqaluit, Nunavut: 2.1 (4.5)

