Grammys to honour Dr. Dre for trailblazing production work

/ The Associated Press

November 1, 2019 07:00 AM

Dr. Dre, who has produced hits for Eminem, Tupac, Snoop Dogg and more, will be honoured by the Recording Academy for his trailblazing production work.

The Recording Academy announced Friday that its Producers & Engineers Wing will pay tribute the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer on Jan. 22 at Village Studios in Los Angeles. The event takes place four days before the 2020 Grammys.

article continues below

Dre has won six Grammys, three of which he took home as a producer or engineer. Born in Compton, he broke out on the music scene as a co-founding member of N.W.A., producing some of the group's groundbreaking 1988 debut album, "Straight Outta Compton."

He went on to produce his own hits and multiplatinum albums, along with crafting music for Eminem, Tupac, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Eve, Jay-Z, Nas, Busta Rhymes, Xzibit, the Game, Anderson .Paak and many more.

He also found success outside of rap, producing Top 10 pop hits for Gwen Stefani, Michel'le and Mary J. Blige, helping the R&B queen top the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time with "Family Affair."

Dre founded Beats Electronics in 2008 with Jimmy Iovine and six years later they launched a streaming subscription service, Beats Music. Apple acquired both in a $3 billion deal in 2014.

Read Related Topics

© Copyright Times Colonist

Most Popular

  • Discover Magazine

    Discover Magazine

    Click here to see the latest Discover Magazine and our other special publications

  • CARRIERS WANTED!

    CARRIERS WANTED!

    The Times Colonist is looking for newspaper carriers to work in the Reader Sales and Service Department.


Find out what's happening in your community.

Cooking with Eric

Cooking with Eric 

Eric Akis

Eric Akis: A tasty veggie chili for Halloween

Eric Akis: Autumn-inspired risotto also a feast for the eyes

Spiritually Speaking

Spiritually Speaking 

Kristallnacht Remembrance Events

Canadian election is over but persistence must continue

Stage Left

Stage Left 

Adrian Chamberlain

Stage Left review: Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre conquers The 39 Steps

Stage Left: Revival of Il Trittico is superb

Pedro the Car Guy

Pedro the Car Guy 

Pedro Arrais

Pedro Arrais review: RAV4 crossover is in a class of its own

Pedro Arrais review: Mitsubishi RVR an unbeatable off-road value