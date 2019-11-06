Gilbert Rozon renounces right to preliminary hearing in sexual assault case

The Canadian Press

November 6, 2019 09:07 AM

MONTREAL — The Crown says Quebec entertainment mogul Gilbert Rozon has renounced his right to a preliminary hearing and has been ordered to stand trial in a sexual assault case.

Rozon, a founder of Just for Laughs, was charged last December with rape and indecent assault, allegations stemming from a single female complainant and dating back nearly 40 years.

article continues below

Crown prosecutor Bruno Menard says a slight modification was made to the charges to change the year of the alleged infractions to 1980 from 1979, which he says matches the evidence.

Rozon has selected a trial before judge and jury in Quebec Superior Court, a decision he maintained on Wednesday.

A preliminary inquiry to test evidence and determine if the case should proceed to trial had been scheduled to begin on Nov. 12.

Instead, Rozon appeared briefly before a judge in Montreal on Wednesday to announce his decision. Neither Rozon nor his lawyer commented after the hearing.

The case returns to court on Dec. 2. The prosecutor says he doesn't expect a trial before 2020.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2019.

Read Related Topics

© Copyright Times Colonist

Most Popular

  • Discover Magazine

    Discover Magazine

    Click here to see the latest Discover Magazine and our other special publications

  • CARRIERS WANTED!

    CARRIERS WANTED!

    The Times Colonist is looking for newspaper carriers to work in the Reader Sales and Service Department.


Find out what's happening in your community.

Cooking with Eric

Cooking with Eric 

Eric Akis

Eric Akis: Mulligatawny soup to spice up a brisk fall day

Eric Akis: Scallops make for luxury mashup

Spiritually Speaking

Spiritually Speaking 

How spiritual identity is related to healing

Kristallnacht Remembrance Events

Stage Left

Stage Left 

Adrian Chamberlain

Stage Left: Belfry's Bang Bang aims high, taps into cultural zeitgeist

Stage Left review: Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre conquers The 39 Steps

Pedro the Car Guy

Pedro the Car Guy 

Pedro Arrais

Pedro Arrais review: RAV4 crossover is in a class of its own

Pedro Arrais review: Mitsubishi RVR an unbeatable off-road value