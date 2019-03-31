Fox's Pirro back on-air after remarks on Muslim politician

The Associated Press

March 31, 2019 04:17 PM

NEW YORK — Fox News host Jeanine Pirro is back on the air after a two-week absence following her comments questioning a Muslim congresswoman's loyalties.

"Justice with Judge Jeanine" returned Saturday. The former judge and prosecutor thanked her viewers but didn't directly discuss her apparent suspension.

article continues below

Pirro asked on-air March 9 whether Rep. Ilhan Omar's traditional Muslim head covering indicated the Minnesota Democrat followed Islamic religious law that Pirro called "antithetical to the U.S. Constitution."

Pirro later said she'd simply tried to start a debate. She added that being Muslim doesn't mean a person doesn't support the Constitution.

Fox said at the time it "strongly condemned" Pirro's comments. The network didn't explain her subsequent absence, declining to comment on what it called "internal scheduling matters."

A message was sent to a Fox spokeswoman Sunday asking about Pirro's return.

Read Related Topics

© Copyright Times Colonist

  • Discover Spring 2019 Logo

    Discover Magazine

    Click here to see the latest Discover Magazine and our other special publications

Most Popular


Find out what's happening in your community.

Eric Akis

Cooking with Eric 

Eric Akis

Eric Akis: Waffle grilled cheese an old classic

Eric Akis: Prawns, kale, pancetta, chickpeas in caesar-style salad meal

Guest writer

Spiritually Speaking 

Enforced waiting teaches value of discipline

Story of Hebrews' liberation cries out to be universal

Adrian Chamberlain mugshot generic

Stage Left 

Adrian Chamberlain

Stage Left: Old Stock refugee tale a good bet at Belfry’s Spark; Ballet B.C. review

Stage Left: Sound of the Beast an eye-opener at Belfry's Spark Festival

img-0-5842405.jpg

Pedro the Car Guy 

Pedro Arrais

Pedro Arrais review: MX-5 a fountain of youth with four wheels

Pedro Arrais review: Iconic Mini Cooper still tons of fun