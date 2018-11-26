Fox begins digital service for people who want more opinion

The Associated Press

November 26, 2018 08:41 AM

NEW YORK — The new streaming service Fox Nation that launches Tuesday is aimed at people who don't think Fox News Channel offers enough opinion.

Fox is becoming the latest television news operation to stake out digital turf. Its new subscription-based service is designed to roll out most of its new offerings in daytime hours, after "Fox & Friends" and before the prime-time lineup of Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham.

Besides the known Fox personalities, Fox Nation will feature conservative firebrand Tomi Lahren and a show called "UN-PC" hosted by Britt McHenry and Tyus.

Fox is hoping that its loyal fans will pay six dollars a month to keep the opinions flowing.

