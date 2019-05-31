Former U.S. president Barack Obama gets rock-star welcome from Ottawa crowd

The Canadian Press

May 31, 2019 01:08 PM

OTTAWA — Former U.S. president Barack Obama received a rock-star welcome as he arrived for a speech in Canada's capital Friday night.

"I do have a little bit of a love affair with Canada," Obama said as he took the stage to a standing ovation at an event hosted by the think-tank Canada 2020 at Ottawa's Canadian Tire Centre.

The visit comes one day after U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence was in town on behalf of President Donald Trump, who is decidedly less popular in Canada than the 44th occupant of the Oval Office.

While still in office in 2016, Obama addressed Parliament and received a standing ovation and cheers in the House of Commons. Obama also visited Canada in the winter of 2009.

Trump has yet to pay a solo visit to Ottawa but his appearance as part of the larger G7 leaders' summit in Quebec last year plunged Canada-U.S. relations to a new low.

Tweeting from Air Force One after departing Canada, Trump called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "very dishonest and weak."

On Thursday, Pence was in Ottawa to give momentum to the new North American trade deal, and brought warm greetings from Trump. He said the Canada-U.S. relationship has never been stronger and that was due in part to Trudeau's leadership.

Canada 2020 chairman Tom Pitfield has called Obama a "generation-defining political leader" and an inspiration to millions of people around the world.

Since Obama's presidency ended in January 2017, he's become a big name on the paid speaking circuit, and appeared at a similar event in Calgary in March. Tickets for today's event started at $75.

