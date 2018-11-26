Former PQ minister Yves-Francois Blanchet to seek Bloc Quebecois leadership

The Canadian Press

November 26, 2018 07:00 AM

OTTAWA — Former Parti Quebecois cabinet minister Yves-Francois Blanchet will confirm he is running for the vacant Bloc Quebecois leadership, The Canadian Press has learned.

Blanchet will confirm his intentions later today in the foyer of the House of Commons where he will be accompanied by at least two Bloc MPs.

article continues below

So far, five of the 10 members of the Bloc caucus have confirmed their support for Blanchet should he decide to run.

A well-known political commentator on Radio-Canada in recent years, he was first elected provincially in 2008 and served as environment minister in Pauline Marois' short-lived minority PQ government between 2012 and 2014.

Blanchet was critical of former Bloc leader Martine Ouellet during her tumultuous run as party leader, so those loyal to her could be displeased by his arrival.

Interim Bloc leader Mario Beaulieu has been attempting to bridge the factions within the party for the past eight months.

Read Related Topics

© Copyright Times Colonist

  • CPT137512552.jpg

    Electoral reform

    Information on B.C.'s referendum on how we vote, including news stories and opinion pieces

Most Popular


Find out what's happening in your community.

Eric Akis

Cooking with Eric 

Eric Akis

Eric Akis: Fine food for football fans

Eric Akis: Slow cooker, plus vegetarian request equals chickpea stew

Guest writer

Spiritually Speaking 

Emanu-El Synagogue Thanks You

Wisdom is needed today, but what is it?

Adrian Chamberlain mugshot generic

Stage Left 

Adrian Chamberlain

Adrian Chamberlain’s Stage Left: ’Tis the season of inspired stagings

Stage Left: Drowsy Chaperone among Phoenix’s best work

img-0-5842405.jpg

Pedro the Car Guy 

Pedro Arrais

Pedro Arrais review: Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid goes easy on gas

Pedro Arrais review: Honda Insight hybrid gives Prius a run for money