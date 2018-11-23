Former CRA employee charged with accepting bribe from Tony Accurso

The Canadian Press

November 23, 2018 04:03 PM

MONTREAL — Another former Canada Revenue Agency employee has been charged with taking bribes from one-time Quebec construction magnate Tony Accurso, the RCMP announced Friday.

Antonio Girardi, 54, a former CRA team leader, faces charges including breach of trust by a public officer, forgery, fraud and conspiracy.

The RCMP said in a news release that new evidence obtained in collaboration with authorities in Switzerland and the Bahamas uncovered the transfer of significant sums to offshore bank accounts.

The police force alleges that Accurso, 67, paid $740,000 to Girardi and Adriano Furgiuele, who has already been charged, while they were employed at the CRA. He is also alleged to have paid more than $1.9 million to businessman Francesco Bruno, also already charged.

The payments were allegedly in exchange for favourable treatment of the tax files of Mr. Accurso's companies, Simard-Beaudry Constructions and Constructions Louisbourg.

Girardi is the 15th person and eighth former CRA employee charged as part of the RCMP's Projet Coche. He is scheduled to appear in court in Montreal Dec. 5.

Accurso, Bruno and Furgiuele were previously each charged with six counts of conspiracy, fraud, forgery and breach of trust by a public officer in connection with the case.

