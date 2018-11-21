Firefighter killed while helping at crash scene on Saskatchewan highway

ROSETOWN, Sask. — A volunteer firefighter who was helping at a traffic accident on a Saskatchewan highway has died after being struck by a passing semi truck.

Darrell James Morrison, who was 46, was a member of the Rosetown fire department.

RCMP say there was heavy fog and ice on the roads when two semis collided at an intersection north of Rosetown on Highway 4.

No one was injured in that crash, but Morrison was hit by another truck while he was assisting at the scene.

Other first-responders performed life-saving measures but the man died in hospital.

Mounties were closing part of the highway to give officers a chance to investigate.