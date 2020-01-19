Fire kills 8 at asylum for mentally ill in Czech Republic

The Associated Press

January 19, 2020 12:38 AM

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — A fire official says eight people have been killed in a fire at an asylum for the mentally ill in the Czech Republic.

Prokop Volenik, spokesman for the regional rescue service, said the fire in the northwestern town of Vejprty broke out early Sunday around 5 a.m. (0400 GMT). The town is on the border with Germany.

article continues below

He says in addition to the deaths, 30 others were injured by the blaze and one of them is in critical condition.

Read Related Topics

© Copyright Times Colonist

Report a Typo or Error

Most Popular

  • CARRIERS WANTED!

    CARRIERS WANTED!

    The Times Colonist is looking for newspaper carriers to work in the Reader Sales and Service Department.


Find out what's happening in your community.

Cooking with Eric

Cooking with Eric 

Eric Akis

Eric Akis: DIY breakfast sandwich is simple, economical and just as quick as fast food

Eric Akis: A hearty stew, just like Mom used to make

Spiritually Speaking

Spiritually Speaking

Gross National Happiness & Other Alternative Economic Approaches

Discovering the wisdom within

Stage Left

Stage Left 

Adrian Chamberlain

Stage Left: Cast of Langham Court's Company needs to let loose

Stage Left: Disturbing Crucible still packs a punch in modern era

Pedro the Car Guy

Pedro the Car Guy 

Pedro Arrais

Pedro Arrais review: Kia Telluride a luxury vehicle in all but name

Pedro Arrais review: Sierra's diesel option a standout


  • Discover Magazine

    Discover Magazine

    Click here to see the latest Discover Magazine and our other special publications