Fifth sexual assault charge brought against former Regina doctor

/ The Canadian Press

March 29, 2019 11:51 AM

REGINA — A former physician in Regina is facing a fifth sexual assault charge.

In November, Regina police arrested Sylvester Ukabam, who is 73, on four counts of sexual assault.

article continues below

Police say the women were patients when he worked as a gastroenterologist.

In each case the women reported they had been sexually assaulted by their doctor during a physical exam they felt was unnecessary.

Police say the fifth charge stems from an allegation a woman made to police after the November charges became public.

Investigators say the circumstances of the new charge are same as the charges laid in November.

Ukabam resigned in December following an agreement with the Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons.

The college also received reports of the allegations against Ukabam and laid professional misconduct charges.

The regulatory body ceased its investigation after Ukabam agreed to relinquish his licence and no longer practice medicine.

Read Related Topics

© Copyright Times Colonist

  • Discover Spring 2019 Logo

    Discover Magazine

    Click here to see the latest Discover Magazine and our other special publications

Most Popular


Find out what's happening in your community.

Eric Akis

Cooking with Eric 

Eric Akis

Eric Akis: Waffle grilled cheese an old classic

Eric Akis: Prawns, kale, pancetta, chickpeas in caesar-style salad meal

Guest writer

Spiritually Speaking 

Story of Hebrews' liberation cries out to be universal

Exploring the Sephardic Legacy series

Adrian Chamberlain mugshot generic

Stage Left 

Adrian Chamberlain

Stage Left: Old Stock refugee tale a good bet at Belfry’s Spark; Ballet B.C. review

Stage Left: Sound of the Beast an eye-opener at Belfry's Spark Festival

img-0-5842405.jpg

Pedro the Car Guy 

Pedro Arrais

Pedro Arrais review: MX-5 a fountain of youth with four wheels

Pedro Arrais review: Iconic Mini Cooper still tons of fun