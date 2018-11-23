Elections BC extends referendum vote one week

The Canadian Press

November 23, 2018 09:43 AM

VICTORIA — The deadline to accept mail-in voting packages for British Columbia's electoral reform referendum has been extended by a week.

Elections BC says in a statement that its staff have worked closely with Canada Post to understand the full impact of rotating strikes on the referendum and the result is the added time, allowing residents to ensure their ballots are in by Dec. 7.

Elections BC chief electoral officer Anton Boegman says the extension is to ensure that voters are not prevented from taking part through no fault of their own.

Voters are encouraged to return their completed ballot in the mail as soon as possible.

The deadline to request a voting package is still tonight at midnight, and those needing a ballot can visit a Service BC Centre or referendum service office in person, or request a package by phone or online.

The referendum asks B.C. voters if they support the current first-past-the-post electoral system, or if they back a form of proportional representation for the next election set for 2021.

© Copyright Times Colonist

